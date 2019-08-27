I have been strong critic of Modi: Tharoor clarifies

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday decided to seek clarification from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his stand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be praised for any good acts, even as Tharoor clarified that he has been a strong critic of Modi.

"I've been a strong critic of the Modi government, and I hope a constructive one. My staunch defense of inclusive values and constitutional principles has won me three elections. I urge my fellow Congressmen to respect my approach even when they don't agree with it," he said in a tweet.

The Kerala PCC president Mullapally Ramachandran sent a notice to Tharoor seeking explanation on reasons for his stand and for stating it in the open instead of raising in party forums.