IAF chopper crash: Mortal remains of 6 more identified

The mortal remains of two Indian Army men and four IAF personnel who died in a helicopter crash that also killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife, have been identified.

Following the positive identification using a DNA test, the mortal remains have been released to the family for ferrying them to their homes for last rites.

"Positive identification of mortal remains of L/Nk B Sai Teja and L/Nk Vivek Kumar has been done. Mortal remains were released to close family members this morning a short while ago," said an Army source.

Mortal remains will be moved by air for last rites with appropriate military honour.

Prior to the departure, wreaths will be laid at the Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt.

L/Nk B Sai Teja will be flown to Bangalore whereas L/Nk Vivek Kumar will be taken to Gaggal.

The identification of all four IAF personnel has also been completed. A transport plane carrying the mortal remains of Wing Commander Chauhan - pilot of the ill-fated chopper - will soon leave for Agra, whereas a second plane carrying Squadron Leader Kuldeep will go to Pilani. Mortal remains of JWO Pradeep and JWO Das will be flown to Sulur and Bhubaneswar, respectively from where their remains will travel by road to their home.

With the six identification, nine of the 13 victims of the chopper crash have now been positively identified. Efforts are on to identify the rest as early as possible.

