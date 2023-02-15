IAF, Navy undertake joint exercise off Kerala coast

In a joint exercise, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy on Wednesday displayed an extended range of land-based maritime strike capability in the adjoining high seas around peninsular India.
The mission comprised four Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft and mid-air refuelling was also undertaken to reach a target at a distance of over 2,500 kilometres, a defence PRO said.
"The to-and-fro flight lasted about seven hours. Simulated launch of the anti-shipping missiles was practised. This was undertaken as a joint operation with the Indian Navy employing the P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft and other maritime air and sea assets towards providing real-time targeting data," the defence ministry said in a release.
It said such missions were being frequently undertaken to strengthen defences of peninsular India.
