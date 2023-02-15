IAF, Navy undertake joint exercise off Kerala coast

IAF, Navy undertake joint exercise off Kerala coast

The IAF and the Navy on Wednesday displayed a range of land-based maritime strike capability in the adjoining high seas around peninsular India

PTI
PTI, Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 15 2023, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 20:33 ist
Indian Navy ship. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a joint exercise, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy on Wednesday displayed an extended range of land-based maritime strike capability in the adjoining high seas around peninsular India.

The mission comprised four Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft and mid-air refuelling was also undertaken to reach a target at a distance of over 2,500 kilometres, a defence PRO said.

"The to-and-fro flight lasted about seven hours. Simulated launch of the anti-shipping missiles was practised. This was undertaken as a joint operation with the Indian Navy employing the P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft and other maritime air and sea assets towards providing real-time targeting data," the defence ministry said in a release.

It said such missions were being frequently undertaken to strengthen defences of peninsular India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Air Force
Indian Navy
India News
Defence

What's Brewing

J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings

More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

 