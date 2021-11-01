If he repeats such a thing...: BJP minister's warning to Sabyasachi

After designer brand Sabyasachi on Sunday withdrew its Mangalsutra campaign following a backlash, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra warned the designer against hurting people's sentiments again.

"Sabyasachi Mukherjee has withdrawn the objectionable advertisement after my post. If he repeats such a thing, then direct action will be taken, no warning will be given. Appeal to him and those like him to not hurt sentiments of people," Mishra said.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee has withdrawn the objectionable advertisement after my post. If he repeats such a thing,then direct action will be taken,no warning will be given. Appeal to him & those like him to not hurt sentiments of people: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra pic.twitter.com/XkFPXw3pna — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

The popular designer brand has been facing flak on social media platforms as well as from a section of politicians from the ruling BJP over the advertisement wherein it had portrayed a woman wearing a low-neckline dress and posing solo and in an intimate position with a man.

"In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So, we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign," Sabyasachi in a post on Instagram.

After pictures of the advertisement were posted on Instagram, there was a huge controversy with a section of social media users terming them as against Hindu culture and obscene. Hashtags such as #Sabyasachi_Insults_HinduCulture and #BoycottSabyasachi were trending on Twitter.

Last week, FMCG major and wellness firm Dabur India withdrew its advertisement on the festival of Karva Chauth showing a lesbian couple celebrating in the ad campaign of its Fem Creme bleach and issued an unconditional apology.

Dabur also faced backlash on social media platforms and also from the MP Home Minister, who had also issued an ultimatum against the company, known for its nature-based wellness products.

Earlier, Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq was forced to withdraw an advertisement that showed an interfaith couple at a baby shower organised for the Hindu bride by her Muslim in-laws. Clothing brand Manyavar too was at the receiving end when its advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt in wedding attire, appeared to question an old tradition.

(With inputs from PTI)

