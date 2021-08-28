If there is no employment, what is the point of having reservation: Rahul Gandhi

What is point of reservation without employment: Rahul

The former Congress chief also hit out at the government on the new farm laws and demanded their withdrawal

  Aug 28 2021
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the government on reservation in jobs and asked what was its use if there were no jobs.

The former Congress chief also hit out at the government on the new farm laws and demanded their withdrawal.

"Tsunami of 'Friendship'. If there is no employment and neither is it going to be in the next few years, then what is the point of having reservation," he asked in a tweet in Hindi and used the hashtag 'India On Sale'.

Rahul Gandhi's attack came after the government came out with the national asset monetisation pipeline to garner Rs 6 lakh crore in the coming years.

In another tweet, he said, "We will not let the fields turn into sand and will not allow gifting them to 'friends'. Withdraw the anti-agriculture laws." Gandhi used the hashtag 'Farmers Protest' with his tweet.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been supporting the farmers' agitation and demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws, which they say are against the farmers and farming.

