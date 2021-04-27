Import of mosquito racket banned if price below Rs 121

Import of mosquito killer racket banned if price below Rs 121

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2021, 08:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 08:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government on Monday banned imports of mosquito killer racket if the price is below Rs 121 per racket, a move aimed at discouraging inbound shipments of the product.

A notification regarding this has been issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

"Import policy of mosquito killer racket....is revised from 'free' to 'prohibited' if CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value is below Rs 121 per racket," DGFT said in a notification.

In another notification, the Directorate imposed curbs on imports of melon seeds.

Now, the product has been put under a restricted category, which means an importer would need to seek licence or permission from the DGFT for the imports.

"Import policy of melon seeds....has been revised from 'free' to 'restricted' subject to the revised policy condition," it added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

import
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler

Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler

DH Toon | Vote for PM-CARES-funded 551 oxygen plants!

DH Toon | Vote for PM-CARES-funded 551 oxygen plants!

Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans

Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans

The Alphonso mango wars

The Alphonso mango wars

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

 