Imran Khan accuses India of 'false-flag operation'

Imran Khan accuses India of creating opportunity for 'false-flag operation' against Pakistan

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • May 17 2020, 20:55 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 20:55 ist
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday accused India of attempting to create an opportunity to conduct a “false-flag operation” against his country by alleging that Islamabad was supporting terrorism in Kashmir.

Khan once again took to Twitter to allege that the Indian government was trying to deprive the Kashmiris of their right of self-determination by "illegal annexation of their territory."

In a series of tweets, Khan alleged that India was “trying to show Kashmiris' right to struggle for self-determination guaranteed in UN Security Council Resolutions as terrorism being abetted by Pakistan - to create opportunity for a false flag operation against Pakistan while detracting world attention away from" Kashmir.

Khan's statement came amidst the ongoing war of words between the two countries.

Pakistan on Saturday rejected the Indian army chief Gen MM Naravane's recent allegations of organising and supporting a new “terror group” in Kashmir, known as ‘The Resistance Front’.

"I would like to emphasise that Indian Army will give proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and its (Pakistan's) support to terrorism. The onus remains with Pakistan to bring peace in the region," Gen Naravane said last week.

The ties between India and Pakistan strained following the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrikes by the Indian Air Force.

The bilateral relations further nose-dived following the Indian goverment's abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August last that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The move angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Imran Khan
Pakistan
Narendra Modi
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all

Coronavirus: Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all

Israel: More than a year of political crisis

Israel: More than a year of political crisis

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

They won’t come back anytime soon

They won’t come back anytime soon

 