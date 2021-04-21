Red flags: India logs 2.95L new Covid cases, 2K deaths

In biggest spike so far, India logs 2.95 lakh new Covid-19 cases, over 2,000 deaths

Registering a steady increase for the 42nd day in a row, the active cases increased to 21,57,538

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 21 2021, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 10:13 ist
Family members, wearing protective suits, perform the last rites of a person who died of Covid-19, at Adarsh Nagar Moksha Dham in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,56,16,130 with 2,95,041 new coronavirus infections reported on Wednesday, while active cases surpassed the 21-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 42nd day in a row, the active cases increased to 21,57,538.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,32,76,039, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.18 per cent, the data stated.

(With PTI inputs)

