In biggest spike so far, India logs 2.95 lakh new Covid-19 cases, over 2,000 deaths

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,56,16,130 with 2,95,041 new coronavirus infections reported on Wednesday, while active cases surpassed the 21-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Registering a steady increase for the 42nd day in a row, the active cases increased to 21,57,538.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,32,76,039, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.18 per cent, the data stated.
(With PTI inputs)
Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies
Queen Elizabeth II marks her 95th birthday on Wednesday
DH Toon | Amid oxygen shortage, 'stale gas' in the air
In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana
Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush
Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus
Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls
Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna
'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'
'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'