In biggest spike so far, India logs 2.95 lakh new Covid-19 cases, over 2,000 deaths

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,56,16,130 with 2,95,041 new coronavirus infections reported on Wednesday, while active cases surpassed the 21-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 42nd day in a row, the active cases increased to 21,57,538.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,32,76,039, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.18 per cent, the data stated.

(With PTI inputs)