In Meghalaya, voting begins for Sohiong bypoll

Polling for the Sohiong byeelection in Meghalaya began at 7 am on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Voting will take place till 4 pm in 3,328 polling booths, of which 1,100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor said that more than 34,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election. Of the total electorate, more than 16,000 are men. He said the byeelection will take place in 63 polling stations to be manned by over 300 polling officials.

The byeelection was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in the rest of the state on February 27. Polling to Sohiong was then postponed due to Lyngdoh's death.

Votes will be counted on May 13.

Six candidates are in the fray. All of them are men.

The nominees are Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP, and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC.

During the campaign, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy CMs Prestone Tynsong and S Dhar and a dozen other ministers canvassed in favour of NPP candidate, listing the benefits of the NPP which leads the government.