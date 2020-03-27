In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 3

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. India follows several countries in their measures to curb the pandemic. Here's how the country, usually characterised by its thronging population, looks during a lockdown.
A man and a stray dog cross a road during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Kolkata. (Credit: Reuters)
A worker wearing a facemask cleans a market during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown. (Credit: AFP)
A security person stands guard at Jammu & Kashmir National Highway, during day-3 of a nationwide lockdown. (Credit: PTI)
A cyclist wraps his face with a fabric as he rides past a graffiti wall, during day-3 of a nationwide lockdown. (Credit: PTI)
NGO volunteers serve food to homeless people and daily wagers during the nationwide lockdown. (Credit: PTI)
Marine Drive wears a deserted look on day-3 of a nationwide lockdown. (Credit: PTI)