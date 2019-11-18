Incumbent upon govt to run House smoothly: Chowdhury

Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Congress MP and leader of the party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said it was the government's responsibility to run the House smoothly so that debates and discussions can be held on issues concerning the people.

Speaking to reporters, Chowdhury said dialogue was the essence of Parliamentary democracy.

"It is incumbent upon the government to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy.

"We also expect from the PM and the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue," he said.

He also accused the government of labelling anyone who disagreed with them as "urban naxals".