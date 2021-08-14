Independence Day: 1,380 police personnel to be awarded gallantry, service medals

The Centre on Saturday announced Police Medal for Gallantry to 662 police personnel, President’s Police Medal for Gallantry to 2 personnel, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to 88 personnel, and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 662 personnel.

As India celebrates 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021, a total of 1,380 police personnel will be awarded the medal.

Aditionally, 23 ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry. 20 out of them have been awarded for bravery in eastern Ladakh skirmishes in May-June, 2020.

According to ITBP, this is the highest number of Gallantry Medals for ITBP awarded for the bravery of its men in border duties.

