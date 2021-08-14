1,380 policemen to be awarded gallantry, service medals

Independence Day: 1,380 police personnel to be awarded gallantry, service medals

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 14 2021, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 12:27 ist
Representative image, Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Saturday announced Police Medal for Gallantry to 662 police personnel, President’s Police Medal for Gallantry to 2 personnel, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to 88 personnel, and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 662 personnel.

As India celebrates 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021, a total of 1,380 police personnel will be awarded the medal. 

Aditionally, 23 ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry. 20 out of them have been awarded for bravery in eastern Ladakh skirmishes in May-June, 2020.

According to ITBP, this is the highest number of Gallantry Medals for ITBP awarded for the bravery of its men in border duties.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

police medal
BJP
India News
Independence Day

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

 