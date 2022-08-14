Independence Day 2022: Sea of tricolour as Indians wear patriotism on their sleeves ahead of I-Day

  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 08:48 ist
Track the latest news and updates on Independence Day celebrations in India and across the world with DH.
  • 08:46

    PM Modi pays homage to those who lost lives during partition

  • 08:43

    Here's why PM delivers Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort

    Every year on Independence Day, India awaits the Prime Minister’s speech from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

    The tradition of India’s PM delivering a speech to mark the occasion started when Jawaharlal Nehru delivered an iconic speech on the eve of India’s independence.

  • 08:25

    Mumbai: 10 km race of 3.5k police personnel to mark 75 years of Independence Day

  • 08:04

    I-Day: Indian Navy to hoist tricolour in six continents across the three oceans

    On the day India turns 75, naval warships will hoist the tricolour on all six continents while a home-grown howitzerfor the first timewill be a part of the ceremonial 21-gun salutealong with the British guns that are traditionally fired till now.

  • 07:54

    Tricolour to be unfurled at 130 archaeological sites in India under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Union minister G Kishan Reddy

  • 07:53

    DHQ Security Troops under the Ministry of Defence organise a 7.5 km run to commemorate 75 years of Independence

  • 07:53

    Independence Day security: Mumbai cops to deploy several units on streets, use anti-drone systems

    All preparations are complete to maintain law and order in Mumbai on Independence Day on Monday, with several law-enforcing units being deployed to man the streets of the metropolis along with anti-drone systems, an official said.