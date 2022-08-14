Independence Day 2022: Sea of tricolour as Indians wear patriotism on their sleeves ahead of I-Day
Independence Day 2022: Sea of tricolour as Indians wear patriotism on their sleeves ahead of I-Day
updated: Aug 14 2022, 08:48 ist
Track the latest news and updates on Independence Day celebrations in India and across the world with DH.
08:46
PM Modi pays homage to those who lost lives during partition
Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition , and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history.
I-Day: Indian Navy to hoist tricolour in six continents across the three oceans
On the day India turns 75, naval warships will hoist the tricolour on all six continents while a home-grown howitzerfor the first timewill be a part of the ceremonial 21-gun salutealong with the British guns that are traditionally fired till now.
Independence Day security: Mumbai cops to deploy several units on streets, use anti-drone systems
All preparations are complete to maintain law and order in Mumbai on Independence Day on Monday, with several law-enforcing units being deployed to man the streets of the metropolis along with anti-drone systems, an official said.
PM Modi pays homage to those who lost lives during partition
Here's why PM delivers Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort
Every year on Independence Day, India awaits the Prime Minister’s speech from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi.
The tradition of India’s PM delivering a speech to mark the occasion started when Jawaharlal Nehru delivered an iconic speech on the eve of India’s independence.
Read more
Mumbai: 10 km race of 3.5k police personnel to mark 75 years of Independence Day
I-Day: Indian Navy to hoist tricolour in six continents across the three oceans
On the day India turns 75, naval warships will hoist the tricolour on all six continents while a home-grown howitzerfor the first timewill be a part of the ceremonial 21-gun salutealong with the British guns that are traditionally fired till now.
Read more
Tricolour to be unfurled at 130 archaeological sites in India under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Union minister G Kishan Reddy
DHQ Security Troops under the Ministry of Defence organise a 7.5 km run to commemorate 75 years of Independence
Independence Day security: Mumbai cops to deploy several units on streets, use anti-drone systems