India advises citizens to leave Ukraine at the earliest

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 19 2022, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 21:13 ist
Ukrainian servicemen fire a Polish 155mm self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer Krab from a position on the front line in the Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Wednesday issued an advisory asking all its citizens to avoid travelling to Ukraine, citing the 'deteriorating security situation' in the country.

"Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement published on their Twitter handle. 

Ukraine
India News
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia

