India appreciates Senegal for its decision to extradite gangster Ravi Pujari: Sources

India has deeply appreciated the Senegal government's decision to extradite fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari to India, official sources said on Sunday.

Facilitation of transit provided by the Government of France has also been acknowledged, they said.

Ravi Prakash Pujari, accused of committing a number of serious offences including murder and extortion in multiple jurisdictions, was extradited from Senegal on Saturday.

The probe agencies have persistently pursued the case for his extradition with the authorities in Senegal. India had made a request with Senegal for his extradition in early 2019, sources said.

Pujari was associated with gangster Chhota Rajan, but he also worked for fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.