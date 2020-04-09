India assures support to Uganda to fight coronavirus

India on Thursday assured Uganda that it would extend all possible support to Kampala in its efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The assurance was given when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The two leaders discussed the health and economic challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said.

"The prime minister assured President Museveni that India stands in solidarity with its friends in Africa during the present health crisis, and would extend all possible support to the Ugandan government's efforts to control the spread of the virus in its territory," it said.

Modi expressed his appreciation for the goodwill and care extended to the Indian diaspora in Uganda by the government and society, including during the present situation.

Modi warmly recalled his visit to Uganda in July 2018, and touched on the special nature of India-Uganda ties.

Both leaders hoped that the world would soon prevail over the challenge of COVID-19.