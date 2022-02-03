India calls for peaceful resolution of tensions over Ukraine

India seeks peaceful resolution over Ukraine tensions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 22:49 ist
A Russian service member walks past T-72B3 main battle tanks during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia. Credit: Reuters Photo

Amid escalating tension between Russia and Western powers over Ukraine, India on Thursday called for resolution of the situation peacefully through constructive political efforts.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, at a media briefing, referred to India's statement at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the matter three days ago.

"There was a meeting on the issue at the UN Security Council on January 31. We issued a statement at the meeting reflecting our viewpoint. I do not have anything more on this at this point," he said, replying to a question.

"I want to remind you that we have called for constructive political efforts to address the concerns of all sides and resolve the situation peacefully," he said.

Asked whether the US was looking at procuring liquefied natural gas (LNG) from India for supplies to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine, Bagchi said he was not aware of such requests.

The US and its Western allies have been severely critical of Russia over its continuing build-up of forces near the Ukraine border.

The US has already decided to send extra troops to Europe to support its allies in the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

To a separate question on whether an agreement between India and Nepal was being finalised on the sale and purchase of fertilisers, Bagchi said it has been agreed upon by both sides.

"But I need to check on the next steps involved," he said.

