India criticises OIC delegation's visit to PoK

India criticises OIC delegation's visit to PoK

The delegation visited the Line of Control on Wednesday where it was briefed by the Pakistani military officials

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 11 2021, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 23:08 ist
In the past, India has hit out at the OIC for commenting on Jammu and Kashmir and asked it to refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for remarks on internal affairs of the country. Credit: iStock Photo

India on Thursday criticised a visit by a delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and described it as an interference in India's internal matter.

The delegation visited the Line of Control on Wednesday where it was briefed by the Pakistani military officials.

"We have said on many occasions previously that we see such visits to occupied Jammu and Kashmir as interference to our internal matter," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

In the past, India has hit out at the OIC for commenting on Jammu and Kashmir and asked it to refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for remarks on internal affairs of the country.

India has been maintaining that the OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to Jammu and Kashmir and that the Union Territory is an integral part of the country.

India has also repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country. It has advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

The OIC delegation arrived in Pakistan on Sunday on a week-long visit.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

PoK
India News
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
Pakistan
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits fate

Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits fate

Study shows RNA-based therapy protects mice from Covid

Study shows RNA-based therapy protects mice from Covid

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised

COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

 