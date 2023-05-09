India extends $1 billion credit line for Sri Lanka by a year

India has extended a $1 billion credit line for Sri Lanka by one year, a Sri Lankan official told Reuters on Tuesday, giving the crisis-hit country a backup infusion of dollars for essential imports.
The credit line, part of about $4 billion in emergency assistance extended by India during the peak of Sri Lanka's financial crisis early last year, was scheduled to end in March.
Also Read | World Press Freedom Index: India slips to 161st rank; Pak, Afghanistan improve to 150, 152 respectively
Post-negotiations, the credit line was extended until March 2024, said Sri Lanka's Deputy Treasury Secretary Priyantha Rathnayake.
"There is about $350 million left of the credit line that can be utilised as needed," he told Reuters.
"However, given the increase of foreign exchange availability in the market, the need is not as keen as it was last year."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each
Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals
Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament
Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks
Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
Lionel Messi wins Laureus award
SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts
NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life
China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news