India gains 26 spots on mobile download speeds globally

India gains 26 spots on mobile download speeds globally

However, India decreased one spot in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds and is now at 81st position from 80th in November

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 27 2023, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 16:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

As India rolls out 5G slowly but steadily, the country went up 26 spots in rank globally for median mobile speeds, from 105th in November 2022 to 79th in the month that followed, a report showed on Friday.

Median mobile download speeds in India increased from 18.26 Mbps in November to 25.29 Mbps in December, according to network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla.

However, India decreased one spot in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds and is now at 81st position from 80th in November.

The country's performance in fixed median download speeds witnessed a slight increase from 49.11 Mbps in November to 49.14 Mbps in December.

Qatar led the chart for global median mobile speeds, whereas Burkina Faso jumped 22 spots in rank globally. For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore gained the top position, and Rwanda increased 47 spots in rank globally.

In October, India recorded a 13-month high in mobile and fixed broadband download speed.

Moreover, in November last year, the country had recorded the highest median mobile download speed (from 16.50 Mbps in October to 18.26 Mbps in November).

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio recently recorded almost 600 Mbps median download speed on its 5G network in Delhi while India's overall 5G speed hit 500 Mbps as the country rolled out 5G services in October.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
5G

What's Brewing

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

 