'Have capacity to make vaccines for ourselves, others'

India has enough capacity to produce Covid-19 vaccines for itself and others: Nirmala Sitharaman

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 18 2020, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 19:53 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI File Photo

India has enough capacity to produce Covid-19 vaccines for its needs and also export it to other countries that need its help, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Sitharaman also said India has to invest a lot more in health infrastructure and get more private partners into the sector, while adding the country would be a major contributor to the revival of the global economy after the pandemic.

