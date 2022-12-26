India logs 196 Covid cases in past 24 hours

The active caseload stands at 3,428, accounting for 0.01% of the total positive cases

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 26 2022, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 12:26 ist
Recovery of 190 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,43,179. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 196 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours against the previous day's 227 count, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting via video conferencing with the Indian Medical Association later in the day on Covid-19 situation and preparedness.

The active caseload stands at 3,428, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the total positive cases.

As per the data, the weekly positive rate currently stands at 0.16 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.56 per cent.

Recovery of 190 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,43,179. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 35,173 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.99 crore.

With 29,818 vaccines administered in the last 24 hrs, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.05 crore as of this morning.

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

