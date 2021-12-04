India logs 8,603 fresh Covid-19 cases, 415 deaths

India on Saturday reported 8,603 fresh Covid-19 cases and 415 deaths in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. Meanwhile, 8,190 persons recovered in the same time period
The country's death toll has risen to 4,70,530 since the beginning of the pandemic
Active caseload currently stands at 99,974.
More to follow...
