India logs 8,603 fresh Covid-19 cases, 415 deaths

8,190 recoveries were recorded in the same duration

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 04 2021, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 10:28 ist
A health worker collects swab samples from a traveller. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Saturday reported 8,603 fresh Covid-19 cases and 415 deaths in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. Meanwhile, 8,190 persons recovered in the same time period

The country's death toll has risen to 4,70,530 since the beginning of the pandemic

Active caseload currently stands at 99,974.

More to follow...

