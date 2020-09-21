'India, Maldives will together fight against Covid-19'

India, Maldives will support each other in fight against Covid-19, says PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 21 2020, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 11:42 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday India and Maldives as close friends and neighbours will continue to support each other in their fight against the health and economic impact of Covid-19.

Modi was responding to a tweet by Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in which he expressed his thanks to the Prime Minister for India's financial assistance to his country. 

"India has always risen to the occasion whenever Maldives needed a friend. My sincere thanks to PM @narendramodi , government and people of India for their neighborly spirit and generosity following the official handover of USD250 million as financial assistance today," Solih said. 

Modi replied, "Appreciate your warm sentiments, President @ibusolih! As close friends and neighbours, India and Maldives will continue to support each other in our fight against the health and economic impact of Covid-19."

