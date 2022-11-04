India Political Updates Live: BJP plotting to topple four state governments, says Telangana CM KCR
India Political Updates Live: BJP plotting to topple four state governments, says Telangana CM KCR
updated: Nov 04 2022, 07:58 ist
07:57
If Bihar had gotten special status, there would've been more development here: Nitish Kumar
Centre isn't helping backward states. Bihar has a very old demand for special status, but Center has kept silent on this demand. If Bihar had gotten this status, there would've been more development here. I'm developing the state on my own strength
07:38
BJP plotting to topple four state governments, says Telangana CM KCR
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday accused the BJP of vitiating political space and called upon the judiciary and rational society to act in order to safeguard democracy in the country.
Chinks in Gujarat ‘model’ still haunt BJP in Modi's home state
According to survey findings of New Delhi-based think tank CSDS, joblessness, agrarian distress, rural despair and the poor state of public health and education continue to haunt the BJP in Gujarat, along with the perception that inflation and corruption have increased.
