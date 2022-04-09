India proscribes 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son as a terrorist

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son proscribed terrorist

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 09 2022, 09:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 09:20 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

India on Saturday declared Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of LeT founder and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, a notification by the government showed.

More to follow...

 

India News
Hafiz Saeed
Terrorism
UAPA
Terrorist

