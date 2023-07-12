India Rains Live: Yamuna water levels continue to rise in Delhi, river flowing over danger level
updated: Jul 12 2023, 09:03 ist
As heavy rains continue to lash parts of India, there is a growing worry in Delhi over the Yamuna's rising water levels. Himachal has also witnessed flash floods after incessant rains. Track this and more of the monsoon mayhem in India with DH!
08:43
Yamuna water levels continue to rise in Delhi, as rains lash north India
#WATCH | Water level of river Yamuna continues to rise in Delhi. Visuals from Old Railway Bridge.
Today at 8 am, water level of the river was recorded at 207.25 metres at the Bridge, inching closer to the highest flood level - 207.49 metres. The river is flowing above the… pic.twitter.com/e46LLHdeVe
Mathura, Uttarakhand | The water level of the Yamuna River is increasing due to rain. All the police stations along the banks of the river have been instructed to increase vigilance in the area. Coordination is also being established with other agencies so that if there is… pic.twitter.com/lHHAVVTn6f
Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh witnessed following incessant rainfall in the state