India Rains Live: Yamuna water levels continue to rise in Delhi, river flowing over danger level

  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 09:03 ist
As heavy rains continue to lash parts of India, there is a growing worry in Delhi over the Yamuna's rising water levels. Himachal has also witnessed flash floods after incessant rains. Track this and more of the monsoon mayhem in India with DH!
  • 08:43

    Yamuna water levels continue to rise in Delhi, as rains lash north India

  • 08:08

    Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh witnessed following incessant rainfall in the state

  • 08:07