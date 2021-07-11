895 single-day Covid deaths; new cases remain above 40K

India registers 41,506 new Covid-19 cases, 895 deaths

A total of 37,23,367 vaccine doses were administered over the past 24 hours

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 11 2021, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 09:38 ist
Delhi police personnel stands guard as the Gaffar Market closed for 48 hours for flouting Covid norms in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

India registered 41,506 new Covid-19 cases and 895 deaths on Sunday as active infections in the country remained above 4.5 lakh, according to a Union Health Ministry statement. 

With 41,526 recoveries, the recovery rate rose further up to 97.20 per cent.

A total of 37,23,367 vaccine doses were administered over the past 24 hours.

More to follow...

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India
Coronavirus vaccine

