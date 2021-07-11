India registers 41,506 new Covid-19 cases, 895 deaths

India registered 41,506 new Covid-19 cases and 895 deaths on Sunday as active infections in the country remained above 4.5 lakh, according to a Union Health Ministry statement.
With 41,526 recoveries, the recovery rate rose further up to 97.20 per cent.
A total of 37,23,367 vaccine doses were administered over the past 24 hours.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Eng aim for history, Italy look to spoil party in Euros
Branson space-bound 17 yrs after founding space company
Copa America: Messi's Argentina end drought
DH Toon | Tourist crowds despite Covid-19 ring a bell?
Who will lead Haiti after president's killing?
DH Deciphers | Who will win the billionaire space race?