India reports 14,256 new Covid-19 cases, 152 deaths

India reports 14,256 new Covid-19 cases, 152 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 23 2021, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 10:05 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Saturday reported 14,256 new Covid-19 cases and 152 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. 
 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Does gender budgeting really work?

Does gender budgeting really work?

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

 