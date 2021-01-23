India reports 14,256 new Covid-19 cases, 152 deaths

India on Saturday reported 14,256 new Covid-19 cases and 152 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 1,06,39,684
Active cases: 1,85,662
Total discharges: 10,300,838
Death toll: 1,53,184
Total vaccinated: 13,90,592
