India reports 15,754 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours

India reports 15,754 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 19 2022, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 09:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 15,754 fresh Covid-19 cases and 15,220 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The active cases now stand at 1,01,830, while daily positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 vaccine

What's Brewing

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC

Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

 