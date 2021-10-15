India reports 16,862 new Covid-19 cases, 379 deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2021, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 10:18 ist
A man carrying flower garlands walks through a crowded market ahead of the religious festival of Dussehra. Credit: Reuters Photo

India logged 16,862 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,40,37,592, while the active cases declined to 2,03,678, the lowest in 216 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,51,814  with 379 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 21 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 110 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.60  per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

