India reports 26,041 new Covid-19 cases, 276 deaths

Active caseload stands at 2,99,620, lowest in 191 days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 27 2021, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 09:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Monday reported 26,041 new  Covid-19 cases and 276 deaths.

29,621 persons recovered from the fatal virus over the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

India's cumulative death toll is now 4,47,194. Meanwhile, active caseload stands at 2,99,620, lowest in 191 days

86.01 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Coronavirus
India
Covid-19

