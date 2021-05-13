India reports 3.62 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 4,120 deaths

India's single-day coronavirus cases rose by 3,62,727 on Thursday while 4,120 more people succumbed to the fatal infection.

The country has so far registered 2,58,317 deaths from the virus, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. The fatality rate is 1.09 per cent.

There are now 37,10,525 active Covid-19 cases in India. So far, 2,37,03,665 people in the nation contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,52,181 recovered from the disease. India's recovery rate stands at 83.26 per cent.

Meanwhile, a top American health official said that Covid-19 vaccines approved by the United States like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have effectiveness against the B.1.617 variant of the virus that is predominant in India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic.

However, some studies have shown that the variant can bypass the vaccine's efficacy.

Multiple states on Wednesday stopped vaccinations for the 18-44 age group after a symbolic start since May 1 after acute shortages were reported. India has seen the biggest rise in daily infections in the world with hospitals still struggling to keep up with a swarm of critical patients.

With low supplies of vaccines and shortage of oxygen, deaths -- official and unofficial -- have been on the rise. Experts believe that India's unofficial Covid-19 death toll is far higher than can be accounted for.

