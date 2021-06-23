India reports 40 cases of Delta Plus Covid-19 variant

India has reported 40 cases of the Delta Plus coronavirus variant. Most of these cases have originated from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is still a variant of interest, reports news agency ANI quoting sources.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory on the variant and termed it a variant of concern. It also said that 3 State Chief Secretaries were advised to take up immediate containment measures in identified districts and clusters.

#IndiaFightsCorona: advisory on Delta Plus - a Variant of Concern (VOC) 3 State Chief Secretaries advised to take up immediate containment measures in identified districts & clusters, including: Preventing crowds

Widespread testing

Prompt tracing

