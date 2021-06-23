India reports 40 cases of Delta Plus Covid-19 variant

India has reported 40 cases of the Delta Plus coronavirus variant. Most of these cases have originated from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is still a variant of interest, reports news agency ANI quoting sources.
Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory on the variant and termed it a variant of concern. It also said that 3 State Chief Secretaries were advised to take up immediate containment measures in identified districts and clusters.
#IndiaFightsCorona:@MoHFW_INDIA advisory on Delta Plus - a Variant of Concern (VOC)
3 State Chief Secretaries advised to take up immediate containment measures in identified districts & clusters, including:
Preventing crowds
Widespread testing
Prompt tracing
Vaccine coverage pic.twitter.com/80UcqOTP27
— #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) June 23, 2021
