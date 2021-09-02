India reports 47,092 new Covid-19 cases with over 32K from Kerala alone

India on Thursday reported 47,092 new Covid-19 cases as 509 persons succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Kerala continued to drive the surge in daily cases as it accounted for 32,803 fresh infections and 173 deaths.

In the past day, 35,181 have recovered, pushing total recoveries to 3,20,28,825.

Thursday's cases bring the total cases to 3,28,57,937. Active cases now stand at 3,89,583.

The death toll has climbed to 4,39,529.

The number of active cases comprise 1.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.48 per cent, ministry said.

It said that active cases increased by 11,402 in a span of 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.62 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 69 days, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 3,20,28,825, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

With 81.09 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, the cumulative doses given in the country under the vaccination drive has reached 66.30 crore, according to the ministry.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

