India reports 7,579 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 18 months

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 23 2021, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 09:36 ist
Over 63 crore tests have been performed so far and 117.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country. Credit: DH Photo

India on Tuesday reported 7,579 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 543 days, and 236 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per data from the Union Health Ministry.

Of this, Kerala accounted for 3,698 cases and 75 deaths.

The country's active cases tally stands at 1,13,584, the lowest in 536 days. Active cases comprise less than 1 per cent of the total cases, currently at 0.33 per cent.

Over 63 crore tests have been performed so far and 117.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

