3.29 lakh: India reports further dip in new Covid cases

India reports further dip in daily cases with 3,29,942 Covid-19 cases; 3,876 deaths reported in last 24 hours

The death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2021, 09:37 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 11:33 ist
A family member carries a patient who is having difficulty in breathing, to a free oxygen support centre being run by a Gurudwara in Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

The single day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.    

After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 30,56,00,187 samples have been tested up to May 10 with 18,50,110 samples being tested on Monday.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

 