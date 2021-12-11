India, Russia look for new equilibrium

When Pakistan in 1971 let loose its soldiers on its own people in what was then known as East Pakistan, the United States and the United Kingdom sent warships to the Bay of Bengal to dissuade India from intervening and stopping the genocide. Moscow, however, firmly stood by New Delhi. The landmark Indo-Soviet Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation was signed and the Soviet Union navy sent a flotilla, eventually scaring the British and the American fleets away from the region. India won the war against Pakistan and East Pakistan was liberated into Bangladesh in December 1971.

India on December 6 celebrated the ‘Maitri Diwas’ to commemorate the day it had recognised the newborn nation of Bangladesh back in 1971. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin on the same day, and the irony of the coincidence was not lost on anyone. The summit saw India and Russia trying to adapt to the geopolitical realities of the day and readjust bilateral relations in pursuit of a new equilibrium.

Putin flew in to New Delhi to hold the summit with Modi at a time when Moscow’s acrimony with the US escalated over Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine. New Delhi’s strategic convergence with the US also grew in the wake of China’s continued belligerence all along its disputed boundary with India. The two leaders, however, did try to arrest the drift in relations.

The summit finally resulted in as many as 28 government-to-government and business-to-business pacts, in addition to a 99-point joint statement. The most significant outcomes were of course the contract for manufacturing 6,01,427 Russian AK-203 rifles in India and the renewal of the agreement on military-technical cooperation for 10 more years, outlining the ongoing and future possible cooperation in the defence sector.

