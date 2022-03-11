India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan

India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan

It is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident, the government said

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2022, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 19:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India said on Friday it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.

"On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the government said in a statement.

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."

