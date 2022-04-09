India sees 1,150 new Covid-19 cases, 83 fatalities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 09 2022, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 09:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India on Saturday recorded a single-day rise of 1,150 new Covid-19 cases and 83 fatalities, pushing India's infection tally to 4,30,34,217 and death toll to 5,21,656.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

