India sees 23% jump in daily Covid-19 cases with 16,159 new infections

India on Wednesday saw an over 23 per cent jump in daily cases with 16,159 new Covid-19 cases, Union Health Ministry data showed. On Tuesday the country reported 13,086 cases.

Meanwhile, 15,394 recoveries and 28 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The active cases stood at 1,15,212 and the daily positivity rate was 3.56 per cent.

More to follow...