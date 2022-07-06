India sees 23% jump in daily Covid-19 cases with 16,159 new infections

With 16,159 new Covid cases, India's daily tally up 23%

Meanwhile, 15,394 recoveries and 28 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2022, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 09:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Wednesday saw an over 23 per cent jump in daily cases with 16,159 new Covid-19 cases, Union Health Ministry data showed. On Tuesday the country reported 13,086 cases.

The active cases stood at 1,15,212 and the daily positivity rate was 3.56 per cent.

More to follow...

 

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

