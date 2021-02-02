India sees lowest Covid-19 toll since May, new cases below 9,000 after 7 months

India on Tuesday reported the lowest daily Covid-19 cases since June. With 8,635 new cases, the tally climbed to 1,07,66,245.

The nation reported 94 new fatalities in the last 24 hours -- lowest since May.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,48,406 with 13,423 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The national recovery rate has climbed to 97 per cent.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The total Covid-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the 14th consecutive day.

There are 1,63,353 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.56 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

