India stands in solidarity with Turkish people: PM Modi on earthquake in Turkey

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 06 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 16:36 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake in Turkey, and said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to help it cope with this tragedy.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday. At least 195 people were killed in both countries, hundreds were injured and the toll was expected to rise, according to media reports.

Also Read | India sending rescue, medical teams to quake-hit Turkey

"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi said in a tweet. 

"India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," the prime minister said tagging a tweet by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the quake.

Also Read | Putin says Russia ready to help Syria and Turkey after major earthquake

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake.

"Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Türkiye. Have conveyed to FM @MevlutCavusoglu our condolences and support at this difficult time," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Check out DH's latest videos

