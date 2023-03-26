India summons Canada envoy over separatist action

India summons high commissioner of Canada over actions of separatist elements

The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed to breach the security of its diplomatic mission

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 26 2023, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 11:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India has summoned the Canadian high commissioner and conveyed its strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against its diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada recently.

The Government of India on Saturday sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of its diplomatic mission and consulates, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts, it said.

The ministry hoped that the Canadian government will take all steps needed to ensure the safety of its diplomats and security of its diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions.

Read | Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

On Sunday last, an event to be attended by the Indian envoy to Canada in British Columbia province had to be cancelled due to security concerns after a violent protest by Khalistan supporters.

The event was organised at the Taj Park Convention Centre Surrey to welcome the high commissioner of India, Sanjay Kumar Verma's first visit to the west coast.

The event was ultimately cancelled for security reasons, Global News, the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, had reported.

Indian-origin journalist Sameer Kaushal, who was at the venue to cover the protest, was also assaulted by protesters.

Canada has also seen a rise in anti-India activities recently by Khalistan supporters who have vandalised some Hindu temples.

Last September, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the rise of hate crimes against Indians and anti-India activities in Canada.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Cananda
Khalistan
Khalistani separatism

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Democracy in Danger' indeed

DH Toon | 'Democracy in Danger' indeed

Knockout kebabs

Knockout kebabs

STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’

STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust

Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust

Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today

Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today

 