India takes Pakistan to ICAO for denying airspace use

India has moved the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against Pakistan after Imran Khan’s government in Islamabad turned down its request for allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special aircraft to fly over the neighbouring country on its way to Saudi Arabia.
