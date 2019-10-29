India takes Pakistan to ICAO for denying airspace use

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 29 2019, 07:39am ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2019, 07:39am ist

India has moved the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against Pakistan after Imran Khan’s government in Islamabad turned down its request for allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special aircraft to fly over the neighbouring country on its way to Saudi Arabia.

Read More: India takes Pak to ICAO for denying airspace use

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Imran Khan
Narendra Modi
Pakistan
Indo-Pak relations
Cartoon
Comments (+)
 