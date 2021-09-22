India to play key role in post-Covid world order: BJP

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to the US, BJP on Wednesday said India is set to play a crucial role in shaping the post-Covid-19 world order.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Modi's recognition by the world as a “global leader” was not recent as over the last seven years he has been recognised by countries across the globe, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, France and Russia.

Chandrasekhar said under Modi's leadership, the country also successfully dealt with terrorism and expansionism, in an oblique reference to Pakistan and China.

Modi has led and united the country in its resilient fight against these challenges, Chandrasekhar added.

India has received a record FDI of over $65 billion, has recorded its highest ever export and is expected to be the fastest growing economy in the world in this fiscal.