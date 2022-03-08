India to resume international flights from March 27

India to resume international flights from March 27

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 08 2022, 17:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 18:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India will allow resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from March 27.

"After having recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to or from India from March 27, 2022," an official communique said on Tuesday.

"The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to or from India, thus, stands extended only upto 2359 hrs IST on March 26, 2022 and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only."

Last year, the Centre had decided to allow resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from December 15.

However, the decision was suspended after the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

