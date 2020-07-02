India welcomes FDI in internet technology, but foreign entities will have to abide by law of land

Three days after banning the use of 59 Chinese apps in India, New Delhi on Thursday said that it would continue to welcome foreign investments in the area of internet technology, but foreign entities would have to abide by the laws of the land.

“While we will continue to welcome foreign investments in India, including in the area of internet technologies, this will have to be in accordance with the rules and regulatory framework established by the Government,” Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said.

Beijing on Tuesday “firmly opposed” India’s move to ban the use of 59 apps linked to China, stating that New Delhi abused the “national security exception” to the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO). New Delhi dismissed the allegation by Beijing. “India has one of the most open regimes in the world for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). In the last few years, the Government has taken a host of measures for creating a more investor-friendly regime. Similarly in the area of digital technology and the internet, India has adopted a very open regime,” said the MEA spokesperson.

He noted that India was today one of the world’s largest markets for digital and internet technologies with more than 680 million subscribers. “The world’s largest software and internet applications companies are present in India. Naturally while operating in India they have to abide by our rules and regulations issued by the relevant ministries and departments, including those pertaining to data security and privacy of individual data,” he added.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in New Delhi expressed serious concerns over the ban imposed by the Government of India. It stated that the ban “selectively and discriminatorily” targeted the apps developed by the companies based in the communist country on “ambiguous and far-fetched grounds”.

New Delhi’s move to ban the apps came amid continuing military stand-off along the disputed India-China boundary in eastern Ladakh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stated that the apps had been used in activities “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order”.