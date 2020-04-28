Indian missions in UAE to start compiling data to fly back its expats home: Report

Indian missions in the UAE will soon start compiling the data of the expatriates wanting to fly back home after getting stuck amidst the coronavirus pandemic in the Gulf nation, according to a media report.

The missions are currently awaiting more clarifications from New Delhi regarding the details that need to be collected and “some more issues” that need to be clarified, the Gulf News reported on Monday.

"We hope to start soon," Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor was quoted as saying to the paper.

In total, there are more than 3.4 million Indians living in the UAE and they have been requesting the government to facilitate their repatriation, the report said.

Kapoor did not elaborate on the clarifications sought or the expected date of beginning the registration.

The move comes close on the heels of the Indian Embassy in Qatar beginning the registration, the paper reported.

The data compilation also follows reports from India which suggested that the central government was making assessment of preparations in states for bringing home stranded Indians, the report said.

The coronavirus has so far infected 10,839 people in the UAE with 82 deaths, the paper reported.