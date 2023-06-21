Indian Navy form 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' on Yoga Day

Indian Navy form 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' on International Day of Yoga

Yoga day celebrations are also being held on board ships of several foreign navies in concert with India's overseas missions.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 16:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Twitter/ @indiannavy

Naval ships deployed in the Indian Ocean region are visiting ports of friendly foreign countries and spreading the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' on International Day of Yoga forming an 'Ocean Ring of Yoga', the Indian Navy said on Wednesday.

Yoga day events and activities are being conducted on Indian naval ships, including Kiltan, Chennai, Shivalik, Sunayna, Trishul, Tarkash, Vagir, Sumitra and Brahmaputra -- all of which are deployed in the Indian Ocean Region.

Port calls by Indian naval ships include those at Chattogram in Bangladesh, Safaga in Egypt, Jakarta in Indonesia, Mombasa in Kenya, Toamasina in Madagascar, Muscat in Oman, Colombo in Sri Lanka, Phuket in Thailand and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where yoga sessions are being organised in accordance with the "Common Yoga Protocol".

Also Read | Rajnath Singh inaugurates Integrated Simulator Complex 'Dhruv' at Southern Naval Command

Nearly 3,500 naval personnel on board 19 Indian Navy ships have travelled more than 35,000 kilometres as ambassadors of yoga in both national and international waters, the Indian Navy has said.

This includes more than 2,400 personnel on 11 naval ships at foreign ports or international waters.

Yoga day celebrations are also being done on board ships of several foreign navies in concert with India's overseas missions, involving more than 1,200 foreign navy personnel.

Earlier, the Indian Navy had held yoga awareness campaigns to encourage maximum participation by naval personnel, defence civilians and families.

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY) following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of countries.

The first IDY was observed on June 21, 2015. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Navy
International Yoga Day

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

 